West Lothian's 13 best primary schools in 2025 according to latest data

The information comes courtesy of the Sunday Times, who provide an annual ranking of Scotland’s primary schools based on official government data.

Schools submit information on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up the Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are over 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year. This year, a record 89 schools scored top marks – up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available on The Times website.

Browse our photo gallery for the top 13 primary schools in West Lothian, ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

2 . Our Lady of Lourdes R C Primary School Address: 1 Hopefield Road, Blackburn, Bathgate EH47 7HZ. West Lothian ranking: 1. National ranking: 2. Scored 400 out of 400. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . St Ninians R C Primary School Address: 2 Douglas Rise, Livingston EH54 6JH. West Lothian ranking: 2. National ranking: 13. Scored 400 out of 400. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales