Where can I get a PCR Covid test in Edinburgh? Test centres near me, how much they cost and how long they take (Image credit: Andrew Milligan/PA)

According to the latest data released by Public Health Scotland, the City of Edinburgh recorded 1,471 positive Covid-19 cases between 20 September and 26 September.

While surging cases in late August and early September are easing, the Scottish Government and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon continuing to remind the public of the importance of regular testing for Covid-19.

But what are PCR tests and where can you get PCR tests in Edinburgh?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a PCR test?

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are coronavirus tests you should take if you have been identified as a close contact of someone confirmed to have the virus, or if you are experiencing its symptoms.

The main symptoms to watch out for are a high temperature, new, continuous cough or either a loss or change in your sense of taste or smell.

You should also use a PCR test to confirm a positive lateral flow test as studies show they can act as a more accurate way to determine if someone has Covid-19.

PCR tests are also required for entry to many travel destinations and to ensure a quarantine-free return to the UK from a green or amber list destination.

PCR tests for those with symptoms or identified as a close contact can also be obtained online by visiting https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test and ordering a test to be taken at home.

You can check whether this is the right test for you to take by visiting the NHS Inform website.

But mobile testing unit locations offer on-site PCR tests for those without symptoms, not identified as close contacts and who have not received a positive Covid test result already.

Edinburgh’s mobile PCR test sites can be found at:

Gracemount

South East Locality Office, 40 Captains Road

Monday 27 September to Sunday 3 October

10am to 5pm.

Gorgie

Hearts Tynecastle Stadium (Wheatfield Stand car park accessed from Wheatfield Place, not McLeod Street)

Monday 27 September to Friday 1 October

10am to 5.30pm

Newington

University of Edinburgh, Keir St (car park)

Monday 20 September to Sunday 3 October

10am to 5pm

Portobello

Tumbles car park, 20 Westbank St, Portobello, EH15 1DR

Wednesday 29 September to Sunday 10 October

10am to 5pm

City centre

Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, Castlehill

Monday 13 September to Sunday 19 September

10am to 5pm – no parking, pedestrian access only

Craigmillar/Niddrie

Craigmillar Medical Centre, 106 Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh, EH16 4DT

Monday 13 September to Sunday 3 October

Monday to Saturday 10am to 5.30pm, Sunday 10am to 5pm.

Which Edinburgh pharmacies and clinics provide PCR tests?

Newington Pharmacy

Newington Pharmacy is one of a few local, independent pharmacies providing rapid lateral flow tests as well as PCR tests to the general public.

The pharmacy offers PCR home test kits for £99, next day result PCR testing on-site at the pharmacy for £109 and same day PCR test results for on-site PCR tests for £149.

To enquire about PCR testing at Newington Pharmacy, you can contact them on +447796766649 or via the Live Chat on their website.

Newington Pharmacy is located at 46-50 Clerk St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9JB.

Dears Pharmacy

Pharmacy chain, Dears Pharmacy, offers PCR testing at its two Edinburgh branches in Oxgangs and on Easter Road.

These branches provide same-day PCR test results for Fit to Fly certificates for £159 per test, with results issued at midnight on the same day as you take the test.

Dears Pharmacy’s Edinburgh locations also let customers book regular pre-departure tests for £119 each, and provides Day 2 tests individually for return from green countries for £99.

For Scots returning to Edinburgh from amber list countries who have not been fully vaccinated you will need to take two PCR tests on day 2 and day 8 of your return to confirm that you do not have Covid-19.

You can book a Dears Pharmacy PCR test and find out more on their website.

TrExMed Travel Clinic Edinburgh

This Bruntsfield clinic provides pre-travel and post-travel PCR testing for Scots, with results pledged to be almost always turned around in 24 hours for customers.

They offer RT-PCR tests and Fit to Fly certification with swabbing carried out by a doctor or nurse, monitoring of tests in progress, forwarding/uploading of any lab reports and the necessary paperwork to comply with Fit to fly requirements.

PCR tests at TrExMed cost £120 each, with an additional appointment fee of £30 for one person, £40 for two or £50 for a group of up to four seen at the same time.

Visit TrExMed's website for further information.

Vivo Clinic

Vivo Clinic is another PCR test provider approved by the UK Government and listed on its list of Covid travel testing providers across the UK.

The private clinic offers a variety of different test packages – with a green list package providing a Day 2 return travel test for £89 to which a pre-travel PCR test can be added for the same price.

Vivo provides both in-clinic and at-home testing packs for a range of different travel needs, as well as RT-PCR tests for £125 those seeking a PCR test for same-day travel.

You can find out more by visiting: https://booking.vivoclinic.com/pcr-edinburgh/

The above clinics are examples of private services offering Covid-19 PCR tests.

Travellers wishing to book return Covid-19 PCR tests to comply with quarantine and travel restrictions with a public provider can visit the government’s CTM Booking Platform and purchase a single NHS PCR Day 2 test for £68, or two for Day 2 and 8 NHS PCR tests for £136 combined.

Can I get a PCR test at Edinburgh Airport?

Walk-through and drive-through PCR tests are available at Edinburgh Airport for both Fit to Fly certificate seekers and travellers, as well as for ordinary members of the public who need a PCR test.

As with the pharmacies and services above, ExpressTest PCR tests vary in price according to whether you need them as proof of entry to travel to another country and how soon you require them.

Read our guide to ExpressTest Edinburgh Airport testing services and what to expect to find out more.

You should not attend an ExpressTest PCR test centre, including Edinburgh Airport’s Covid-19 test services, if you have any coronavirus symptoms.

Instead, you should stay at home, self-isolate and request a PCR test via NHS Inform or by ordering one online for free at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.