East Lothian's 15 'best and worst' GP surgeries according to latest patient survey

By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
These are the GP practices in East Lothian voted the best and worst by patients.

Commissioned by the Scottish Government, the Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 (the latest patient survey to have been conducted) asked people in East Lothian, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 15 best and worst rated GP surgeries in East Lothian, according to the results of the survey.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see East Lothian's 15 'best and worst' GP surgeries, according to latest patient survey. Photo: Pixabay

1. 15 'best and worst' GP surgeries

Address: Dunbar Medical Centre, Queens Road, Dunbar, EH42 1SE. Number of responses: 110. Percentage positive: 94%

2. Lauderdale Medical Practice - Dunbar

Address: Dunbar Medical Centre, Queens Road, Dunbar, EH42 1SE. Number of responses: 110. Percentage positive: 94% Photo: Google Street View

Address: Preston Road, Prestonpans, EH32 9QS. Number of responses: 136. Percentage positive: 91%.

3. Prestonpans Group Practice - Prestonpans

Address: Preston Road, Prestonpans, EH32 9QS. Number of responses: 136. Percentage positive: 91%. Photo: Google Street View

Address: Tynemount Road, Ormiston, EH35 5AB. Number of responses: 121. Percentage positive: 89%.

4. Ormiston Medical Practice - Ormiston

Address: Tynemount Road, Ormiston, EH35 5AB. Number of responses: 121. Percentage positive: 89%. Photo: Google Street View

