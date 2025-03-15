Commissioned by the Scottish Government, the Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 (the latest patient survey to have been conducted) asked people in East Lothian, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 15 best and worst rated GP surgeries in East Lothian, according to the results of the survey.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1 . 15 'best and worst' GP surgeries Scroll through our photo gallery to see East Lothian's 15 'best and worst' GP surgeries, according to latest patient survey. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Lauderdale Medical Practice - Dunbar Address: Dunbar Medical Centre, Queens Road, Dunbar, EH42 1SE. Number of responses: 110. Percentage positive: 94% Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Prestonpans Group Practice - Prestonpans Address: Preston Road, Prestonpans, EH32 9QS. Number of responses: 136. Percentage positive: 91%. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales