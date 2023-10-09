Patients have been told to only contact the surgery if it’s an emergency.

A GP surgery in Leith has told patients not to contact them unless it’s an emergency, due to ‘severe’ staff shortages.

Leith Mount surgery sent a text early on Monday morning informing patients that they have been hit by staff sickness.

The message read: “We have severe staff shortages today due to sickness. Please do not contact the surgery today unless your problem is an emergency.”

Leith Mount surgery on Lindsay Road

The cause of sickness at the practice on Lindsay Road has not been confirmed. But it’s understood that two GPs are off ill as well as a number of administration and other staff, meaning just two GPs were available on Monday morning and one in the afternoon.

A spokesperson said the practice which has ten doctors in total including six partners had ‘no slack’ on Monday to be able to meet usual demand at the large practice, where one doctor sees around 40 patients every day.

A spokesperson for Leith Mount surgery said: “It’s the first time we’ve sent out a text telling patients to only get in touch if it’s an emergency. We took the decision this morning to try to help manage the care for patients who need it most. On a Monday there can be people calling up to make appointments that are not needed on the day. We are one of the bigger practices so usually have a bit of slack but today, with two GPs down, it’d mean up to 80 patients less can be seen. There is more pressure on GP practices now, due to the shift from secondary to primary care. That can be from patients discharged from hospital or people at home waiting for operations. It’s a good thing for patient care but we do need resources to be able to meet the increased need.”

It comes amid warnings of a ‘workforce crisis’ after the latest figures show an increase in numbers of minor illnesses dealt with by A&E departments across the country. Chiefs at the Royal College of GPs stressed that patients deserve ‘timely’ care and can’t be expected to make clinical judgements about how ill they are’.

Jenny Long, Director of Primary Care, NHS Lothian, said:

“Most GP practices are independent contractors and responsible for the day-to-day running of their surgery.

“In extreme circumstances, such as workforce or other challenges, surgeries may limit the numbers of general appointments on a particular day and will continue taking calls from patients for urgent issues. These decisions are never taken lightly, and the measures are only put in place for a short time to protect patient safety.

“There are 116 GP practices in Lothian and these measures are not a routine occurrence. If it were to be a recurring issue, NHS Lothian would discuss with the practice directly.

“If you or someone you know is having a critical emergency, call 999 or go straight to A&E.