The 16-year-old is due to appear in court on Monday, 9 October.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in the city centre.

The attack is alleged to have taken place in the Leith Street area on Friday, 6 October around 8pm.

On Saturday, several police cars were seen in attendance near the W Hotel at St James Quarter.

The attack took place on Leith Street

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: