Edinburgh sex attack: Teenage boy charged after woman subjected to serious sexual assault in city centre

The 16-year-old is due to appear in court on Monday, 9 October.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in the city centre.

The attack is alleged to have taken place in the Leith Street area on Friday, 6 October around 8pm.

On Saturday, several police cars were seen in attendance near the W Hotel at St James Quarter.

The attack took place on Leith StreetThe attack took place on Leith Street
A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a female in Leith Street in Edinburgh around 8pm on Friday, 6 October 2023.“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 9th October 2023. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

