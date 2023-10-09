Edinburgh sex attack: Teenage boy charged after woman subjected to serious sexual assault in city centre
The 16-year-old is due to appear in court on Monday, 9 October.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in the city centre.
The attack is alleged to have taken place in the Leith Street area on Friday, 6 October around 8pm.
On Saturday, several police cars were seen in attendance near the W Hotel at St James Quarter.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said:
“A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a female in Leith Street in Edinburgh around 8pm on Friday, 6 October 2023.“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 9th October 2023. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”