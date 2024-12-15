Edinburgh GPs: The 21 worst Edinburgh doctor surgeries according to GP patient survey 2024

Published 15th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
Here we reveal the GP practices in Edinburgh which were voted the worst by you.

The Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24, commissioned by the Scottish Government, asked people in the Capital, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Over 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires, which were sent out in October and November 2023, asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see the 21 worst-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the results of the survey. You can see the 21 top-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh here.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see the 21 worst-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay

1. The 21 worst-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh

Have a look through our picture gallery to see the 21 worst-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh, EH16 6RN. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 38%.

2. Gracemount Medical Practice

24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh, EH16 6RN. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 38%.

30 Harvesters Way, Edinburgh, EH14 3JF. Number of responses: 100. Percentage positive: 43%.

3. Wester Hailes Medical Practice

30 Harvesters Way, Edinburgh, EH14 3JF. Number of responses: 100. Percentage positive: 43%.

2 Cramond Glebe Road, Cramond, Edinburgh, EH4 6NS. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 48%.

4. Cramond Medical Practice

2 Cramond Glebe Road, Cramond, Edinburgh, EH4 6NS. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 48%.

