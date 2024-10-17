Edinburgh GPs: The 21 worst rated doctors GP surgeries in Edinburgh as voted for by patients

The worst-rated GP practices in Edinburgh have been revealed in the latest Health and Care Experience survey.

The survey for 2023/24, commissioned by the Scottish Government, asked people in the city, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Over 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires, sent out in October and November 2023, asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 21 worst-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the results of the survey. You can see the 21 top-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh here.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 21 worst rated doctors GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to patients.

1. The 21 worst rated doctors GP surgeries in Edinburgh

Photo: Pixabay

24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh, EH16 6RN. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 38%.

2. Gracemount Medical Practice

24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh, EH16 6RN. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 38%. Photo: Google Street View

30 Harvesters Way, Edinburgh, EH14 3JF. Number of responses: 100. Percentage positive: 43%.

3. Wester Hailes Medical Practice

30 Harvesters Way, Edinburgh, EH14 3JF. Number of responses: 100. Percentage positive: 43%. Photo: Google Street View

2 Cramond Glebe Road, Cramond, Edinburgh, EH4 6NS. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 48%.

4. Cramond Medical Practice

2 Cramond Glebe Road, Cramond, Edinburgh, EH4 6NS. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 48%. Photo: Google Street View

