The survey for 2023/24, commissioned by the Scottish Government, asked people in the city, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Over 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires, sent out in October and November 2023, asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1 . The 21 worst rated doctors GP surgeries in Edinburgh Take a look through our gallery to see the 21 worst rated doctors GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to patients. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Gracemount Medical Practice 24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh, EH16 6RN. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 38%. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Wester Hailes Medical Practice 30 Harvesters Way, Edinburgh, EH14 3JF. Number of responses: 100. Percentage positive: 43%. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales