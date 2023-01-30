Tributes have poured in for hero firefighter Barry Martin who died four days after being critically injured tackling the blaze at Jenners. The Edinburgh-based firefighter was one of five hurt after being called to the historic building on Monday (January 23).

The 38-year-old from Fife had been in a critical condition at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but on Friday afternoon it was announced he had died. The tragic news has shaken the capital and the firefighting community across the UK.

Residents of Edinburgh have laid floral arrangements around the iconic Jenners building to pay tribute to the brave firefighter. Fire rescue services from across the UK have also paid their respects with flowers and messages to remember the heroic man he was.

Beautiful flower arrangements and messages to tribute the heroic firefighter.

The Essex County Fire and Rescue service wrote: “Rest in eternal peace brother. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. We will honour you forever and always.”

And closer to home, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call answered, a duty taken. A sacrifice made, a life given. Stand down Barry, your shift is done. Forever on the run within the hearts of all who serve. Ready, Aye, Ready.”

The Young Communist League, Edinburgh branch wrote: “We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Barry, your loss is in all of our hearts.” Another tribute said: “Firefighter, an individual selfless to their duties to protect and serve in the danger. A true modern day superhero saving lives in bravery.”

Now local politician Alex Cole-Hamilton, Edinburgh Western MSP, has called for Barry to be awarded a posthumous George Cross, the highest non-military award for gallantry available.

