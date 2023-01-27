The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has called for a George Cross to be awarded to the firefighter who tragically died in the Jenners fire in Edinburgh this week.

Alex Cole Hamilton MSP has called for the award to be given posthumously to Barry Martin, after he sadly passed away on Friday after suffering critical injuries on Monday while tackling the blaze at the former department store on Princes Street.

Responding to the news on Friday evening that Mr Martin had sadly died, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “This is utterly devastating news. My thoughts tonight are with all those who knew and loved Barry.

“Barry’s actions went above and beyond the call of duty. They deserve the highest standard of civilian praise and recognition. I will be making representations for Barry to be awarded the George Cross posthumously in honour of his extraordinary bravery.

“Where we run from danger, those like Barry run towards it, endeavouring to keep us safe.”