Commissioned by the Scottish Government, the Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 (the latest patient survey to have been conducted) asked people in Edinburgh, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 21 lowest-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the results of the survey.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

Gracemount Medical Practice 24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh, EH16 6RN. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 38%.

Wester Hailes Medical Practice 30 Harvesters Way, Edinburgh, EH14 3JF. Number of responses: 100. Percentage positive: 43%.