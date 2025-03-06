Edinburgh's 21 worst rated GP surgeries according to latest patient satisfaction survey

These are the GP practices in Edinburgh voted the worst by patients.

Commissioned by the Scottish Government, the Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 (the latest patient survey to have been conducted) asked people in Edinburgh, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 21 lowest-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the results of the survey.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1. The 21 lowest-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh.

24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh, EH16 6RN. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 38%.

2. Gracemount Medical Practice

24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh, EH16 6RN. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 38%. Photo: Google Street View

30 Harvesters Way, Edinburgh, EH14 3JF. Number of responses: 100. Percentage positive: 43%.

3. Wester Hailes Medical Practice

30 Harvesters Way, Edinburgh, EH14 3JF. Number of responses: 100. Percentage positive: 43%. Photo: Google Street View

2 Cramond Glebe Road, Cramond, Edinburgh, EH4 6NS. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 48%.

4. Cramond Medical Practice

2 Cramond Glebe Road, Cramond, Edinburgh, EH4 6NS. Number of responses: 89. Percentage positive: 48%. Photo: Google Street View

