Plans have been approved to turn an empty Edinburgh shop into a new wellness centre offering yoga, Pilates, art classes and health coaching.

The application by Marie Helen Fryman Kunert to transform this former architect’s office at 378 Leith Walk into an unnamed new wellness centre, were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on April 22.

The application site is a ground floor end-terrace commercial unit within a three-storey tenement building, situated within the Pilrig Conservation Area. The proposals received no comments on the council’s planning portal.

There will be minor alterations to the internal floor plan such as the installation of some stud partition walls, as well as an internal fit-out to support the proposal. No alterations to the external elevations are planned, while any future alterations to signage would be submitted via an associated advertising consent application.

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal is acceptable in principle in that the proposed use of the application site as a yoga and pilates studio would represent a congruous addition that would harmoniously relate to the mixed-use nature of the locus.

“In addition, the proposal would not undermine the overall retail offering of the area by virtue of the application site being in Class 4 use. Furthermore, the introduction of a wellness orientated use would contribute towards the vitality and vibrancy of the locus.

“The proposal is acceptable and would accord with the objectives of relevant policies within the LDP and NPF 4. It would not have an unacceptable impact on amenity. No material considerations outweigh this conclusion.”

The former architect's office on Leith Walk will now become a new wellness centre after the plans were approved. | Google Maps

In the planning documents, the applicant’s agent, Planning By Design, said: “The re-use of the building's ground and basement floor contributes to the areas' regeneration and improvement.

“The business will also be employment-led and provide local jobs as well as work with and support local suppliers. The proposal will bring the building back into active usage and maintain a mixed-use building.

“The proposal is expected to offer a high-quality design, no changes to the external elevations are proposed, and signage consent will be sought via an associated application, if required. As such, the proposed use will not harm the visual amenity of the property or the character surrounding area, including the Conservation Area.

“The enterprise is relatively small in scale and the will be centred around well-being, health and relaxation; therefore, it would not be out of character with the area or result in excessive noise and disturbance to neighbouring residents or business owners.

“The proposal will deliver across all three planning goals for sustainable development, including the environmental, social, and economic benefits to the applicants, and the local community, while not resulting in any detrimental harm to the surrounding area, neighbouring occupiers, or local existing uses.”

The new business will be open seven days a week, from 6am to 8.30pm, with sessions running for 45 minutes with a minimum 30-minute changeover, minimising congestion.

There will be a maximum of 10 attendees per session for yoga, while workshops such as art classes will host up to 20 attendees. Massage and health coaching are one-on-one.

At any given time, there will typically be no more than 40 clients and staff combined on the premises, with typically, 2-4 staff members onsite at a time, including instructors and receptionists.

Planning By Design added: “Activities will be designed to be quiet and unobtrusive, with no amplified sound systems or disruptive equipment. There will be careful scheduling and customer flow management to ensure no overcrowding or excessive noise at entrances. Deliveries will be minimal and scheduled during standard hours to avoid disruption.”