I loved my first taste of Edinburgh bakery Hobz - named in the top 50 UK bakeries list by The Good Food Guide
Situated at 106 Leith Walk, Hobz bakery made the prestigious latest Good Food Guide list last month, just around two and a half years since it opened its doors in October, 2022.
I picked up Pain Au Chocolate for £3.80 and a Cardamom Bun for £4.80 for my first taste of Hobz.
Hobz Bakery, on Leith Walk, was one of three Edinburgh bakeries on the top 50 list. The Good Food Guide praised their “passion for creating exceptional wholegrain bread”, but says “there's a lot more to love than their excellent loaves”.
Overall, I enjoyed this great little bakery down on Leith Walk, and it’s certainly a great place to check out if you fancy a sweet treat.
