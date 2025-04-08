Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I headed along for the first time to the Edinburgh bakery named in the Good Food Guide’s top 50 bakeries in the UK list.

Situated at 106 Leith Walk, Hobz bakery made the prestigious latest Good Food Guide list last month, just around two and a half years since it opened its doors in October, 2022.

The Pain Au Chocolate from Hobz Bakery in Leith, Edinburgh. | National World

I picked up Pain Au Chocolate for £3.80 and a Cardamom Bun for £4.80 for my first taste of Hobz.

Hobz Bakery, on Leith Walk, was one of three Edinburgh bakeries on the top 50 list. The Good Food Guide praised their “passion for creating exceptional wholegrain bread”, but says “there's a lot more to love than their excellent loaves”.

Hobz Bakery's Cardomom Bun. | National World

See the video above to see how I found my first experience of Hobz bakery.

Overall, I enjoyed this great little bakery down on Leith Walk, and it’s certainly a great place to check out if you fancy a sweet treat.