The Edinburgh and Lothians bakeries on food bible's 50 Best Bakeries in Britain list

Britain's best bakeries have just been named by The Good Food Guide – and no fewer than five Edinburgh and Lothians businesses have made the Top 50.

Introducing its Best Bakeries 2025 list, the respected food bible says: “Want to get a flavour of Britain’s best bites? Our advice: head to a bakery. In celebration of Britain’s modern baking boom, we’ve travelled hundreds of miles in search of sensational Danish pastries, fresh, flaky croissants and full-flavoured loaves to bring you The Good Food Guide’s Best Bakeries 2025.

“From a makeshift industrial unit in Devon to a radically remote destination in the Scottish Highlands and a must-visit spot in Mid Wales, these 50 top spots source locally, celebrate the seasons, and rival the pastry work of many of Britain’s top restaurant kitchens. The best part is, you can enjoy the fruit of their labour for a fraction of the cost. You’ll just have to join the queue.”

One local venue to make the cut is Bostock Bakery, on North Berwick High Street. In its description of the bakery, The Good Food Guide says: “Lindsay and Ross Baxter opened their bakery-cum-café in 2018, sensing that North Berwick would embrace the style of baking that allowed Ross, a pastry chef trained in fine-dining kitchens across Scotland, to use the high technique he once practised in a more approachable way. Proof indeed that if you make excellent sourdough bread, perfect croissants, creamy cruffins and French-style pastries, queues will form.”

Another East Lothian spot on the list is Company Bakery, the artisan Edinburgh breadmaker which relocated to Musselburgh in 2023. The Good Food Guide says: “There are few bakeries with the culinary pedigree of Company.”

Hobz Bakery, on Leith Walk, is one of three Edinburgh bakeries on the list. The Good Food Guide praises their “passion for creating exceptional wholegrain bread”, but says “there's a lot more to love than their excellent loaves”.

It’s rare these days to see a list of Britain's best bakeries that doesn't feature cult Edinburgh favourite Lannan Bakery – and this one is no exception. Like most foodies websites, The Good Food Guide is gushing in its praise, saying: “From lines out the door at The Palmerston to crowds overwhelming her Stockbridge bakery, Darcie Maher can’t help but attract queues for her pastrywork. Do the goods deliver? Absolutely.”

Last but not least is Twelve Triangles, another much-loved spot in Stockbridge. The Good Food Guide says: “Those in the know drop by for worth-a-detour croissants, pain au chocolat, cheese scones, sausage rolls or lunchtime sandwiches – and very good coffee.”

You can see the full list of The Good Food Guide’s Best Bakeries 2025 here – www.thegoodfoodguide.co.uk/best-of/best-bakeries

