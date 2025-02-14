An Edinburgh bakery which went viral for its two-hour long queues has claimed third place of the Bakers’ Dozen 2025.

The annual list, published by British Baker magazine, details the top 13 artisan bakeries in Britain as voted for by industry experts.

Cumbria sourdough specialist Lovingly Artisan took first place for the third year running, while Newcastle upon Tyne's Northern Rye was this year's runner-up.

Lannan, on Hamilton Place, was placed third on the prestigious list. No stranger to acclaim, the Stockbridge venue became a TikTok sensation after opening its doors in July 2023, with hungry locals lining the street to get inside and the local business selling out of pasties by 11am.

It's the latest feather in the cap for 27-year-old Darcie Maher, whose much-loved Edinburgh bakery was been named as one of the winners of the Pastry Opening of the Year Award at La Liste’s 2024 edition of the World Pastry Awards.

At the time, Darcie beamed: “Having been open for less than a year, it’s an honour to receive the award from La Liste for best pastry opening of the year.

“My life long dream has been to own my own bakery and Lannan has surpassed anything I imagined it would be. To have the recognition cements all the relentless hard work that’s gone into every aspect of the bakery up until this point.

Speaking about the Bakers’ Dozen 2025, British Baker editor Amy North said: “Each of the 13 bakeries on the list has been recognised by industry experts and their peers as a beacon of dedication, passion, and skill, as demonstrated through lovingly handcrafted products and by the people who make them.

“It’s wonderful to see such a diverse range of bakeries nominated with their locations spanning the length and breadth of Britain, from Cornwall to Edinburgh, Cardiff to Birmingham, and several in London. What this means is that communities across the nation have the opportunity to support their local bakeries and treat themselves to some fantastic baked goods in the process.”

