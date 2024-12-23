Cult Edinburgh bakery has TikTok in a spin as locals hail 'unreal scenes' at in-store 'rave'

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:07 GMT
A cult Edinburgh bakery has gone viral on social media – but not for its tasty pies and sausage rolls.

For decades, Leith Walk institution Storries has been a staple to thousands of locals who pop into the 24-hour bakery for a snack after a night out or a late shift at work. Over the weekend, though, it wasn't just their baked treats going down a storm – it was an in-store rave.

LWN, a Edinburgh-based DJ and production duo famed for their cafe takeovers, posted a video of their set at Storries on TikTok, and it clocked up thousands of views. The fun footage shows a good-sized crowd dancing in the venue as the dynamic duo spin the decks on the other side of the counter.

Locals were loving the music, with dozens commenting on the TikTok post. One said: “Unreal scenes lads – this is class”, while another wrote: “Drunk snacks just got even better”.

In June last year. Storries won a fight to retain the late licence it has had for 24 years after launching a petition. The bakery has been open for around 50 year, and locals had rallied to save it.

