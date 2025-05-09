The 21 Edinburgh GP practices where patients are most happy with their doctor

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24, which was commissioned by the Scottish Government, asked people across Edinburgh (and Scotland as whole) to share what they think about their local GP practice.

Over 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to survey, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 21 top-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the results of the survey.

All the information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of publication.

1 . The 21 GP surgeries across Edinburgh where patients are most happy Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 21 top-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . 1 - University Health Service Where: The University of Edinburgh, 6 Bristo Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9AL. Number of responses: 36. Percentage positive: 97% Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . 2 - Riccarton General Practice Where: Heriot Watt University Medical Centre, Edinburgh, EH14 4AS. Number of responses: 51. Percentage positive: 96%. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales