The 21 Edinburgh GP practices where patients are most happy with their doctor

Published 9th May 2025, 07:59 BST
As the results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show, many people in Edinburgh are happy with the care they receive from their GP surgery.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24, which was commissioned by the Scottish Government, asked people across Edinburgh (and Scotland as whole) to share what they think about their local GP practice.

Over 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to survey, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 21 top-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh, according to the results of the survey.

All the information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of publication.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 21 top-rated GP surgeries in Edinburgh.

1. The 21 GP surgeries across Edinburgh where patients are most happy

Where: The University of Edinburgh, 6 Bristo Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9AL. Number of responses: 36. Percentage positive: 97%

2. 1 - University Health Service

Where: Heriot Watt University Medical Centre, Edinburgh, EH14 4AS. Number of responses: 51. Percentage positive: 96%.

3. 2 - Riccarton General Practice

Where: 45 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9RU. Number of responses: 75. Percentage positive: 96%.

4. 3 - St Leonard's Medical Centre

