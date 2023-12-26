The midfielder has been in good form in recent matches and is eager to get his first crack against Hibs on Wednesday.

It's the dream of every Hearts supporter to play in the Edinburgh Derby and for Aidan Denholm it's no different.

The 20-year old midfielder was one of the Jambos stand out performers in Saturday's 2-0 win over St Mirren at Tynecastle and is hoping his recent form will be enough to secure him a place in Steven Naismith's starting XI for Wednesday's match with Hibs. However, the Scotland under 21 international says he is also delighted to be repaying the gaffer's faith in him after he was released and the eventually re-signed by his boyhood club in the summer.

He said: "He shows a lot of trust in me. Being let go last summer then giving me a deal shows he had faith in me and I'm just trying to repay him as much as I can. He put me in against Celtic, it's one you want to be playing in as a Hearts fan, and then to get the 2-0 win was amazing, a dream come true. Today (against St Mirren) I was told I was playing so it's more just trying to grow in confidence and take it game by game and now looking forward to the derby.

"Me and Beni in midfield worked well together, he was the one controlling things and I was trying to make runs to create more space for the likes of Baz, Shanks and Yutaro. I'm happy to do any role for this team, it's an honour to play with them. We knew it would be physical going into the game but me and Beni were well prepared for it, we knew it would be tough. I'm trying to create space for the more creative players and if I can do that and give Shanks the ball he's going to come up with something, I felt me and Beni did really well to deal with it and we know that next week's going to be even more physical, it's a heated game and everybody wants to win it but it's one we're all looking forward to."

Ahead of this week's massive clash at Easter Road, Denholm also spoke about his aspirations for the game and reminisced about some of the more memorable moments he experience as a supporter. His family will be in the stands on Wednesday so he will be dreaming of creating his own memorable derby moment.

"Obviously I've never played in one but I know what it means as a fan and I know the fans are passionate and want to win it. Don't get me wrong, it will be a tough game going down there but I've been there as a fan, in the stands winning away and it's amazing. I was there at the 3-0 win where the likes of Conor Washington scored so I know what it takes to win and I'm hoping I can play a role.

"I was in the stands with my dad when Ozturk scored the equaliser. I know it's the most iconic one but genuinely when he was lining up I'm going 'not a chance eh' but obviously when he hit it quality it was a moment to look at. Every Hearts fan wants to play in a derby and you can probably tell from my passion that's what I want to do but I don't pick the team so I'll just be ready no matter what. I can't wait, it's something I'm looking forward to.