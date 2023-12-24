The Jambos put in an excellent performance to beat the Buddies at Tynecastle but all the attention is already on Easter Road and Hibs.

Hearts were able to send supporters home happy for Christmas with three points, two goals, a clean sheet and an all-round pleasing performance against St Mirren at Tynecastle.

It was a display worthy of praise and the fact that it followed on from last weekend's win over Celtic was also pleasing as they managed to continue that momentum. However, all the attention has already turned to their next match, which comes on the 27th with the Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road.

There was plenty to talk about after the win and ahead of the Hibs match so let's dive right in, starting with the selection headache Steven Naismith now must have...

1. Big performances against Buddies but boss intimates change likely

There might have been a few groans across Gorgie when it was revealed the Jambos would be lining up with a back three at home to St Mirren. However, Steven Naismith and the coaching team got the selection spot on.

The back three of Kent, Halket and Rowles looked as if they'd been playing together for months despite it being the first time they had lined up all together in that formation. Baningimie and Denholm ran the show in midfield and, although Shankland's goals ultimately sealed the win, it was probably their resilience in the face of St Mirren's physicality and pressing that was the deciding factor in the match.

In the post match press conference, Naismith intimated that he'd probably make a few changes to the side for next week's derby and although rotation is expected it will be harsh for anybody from that XI to miss out after Saturday's win. There's also the Craig Gordon shaped elephant in the room...

Zander Clark found himself requiring treatment just before the break and, as Gordon went out to warm up, the atmosphere inside Tynecastle was palpable. That's obviously a reflection on the love for the 40-year old rather than anything to do with Clark, who has performed superbly the past few months, but it's clear there is a real appetite amongst the fan base to see Gordon back between the sticks.

2.Tactical choices - three at the back in the derby?

It worked a treat against St Mirren but Hibs are a different beast entirely. If supporters were groaning when they saw the team sheet against the Buddies there might be a full on revolt if they don't choose a more positive formation against their arch rivals.

Hold on though, there's definitely something to be said here. Aberdeen fans were in a similar boat at the League Cup semi-final, less than pleased at a perceived "negative" approach to such a big game but it worked for them against Nick Montgomery's side.

Well, worked might be generous, they definitely rode their luck a bit to the 1-0 win. We're not saying Naismith will deploy the back three in the derby, or even that he should, just that it's a nice alternative to have in the locker.

3. Shankland adds another bump to his value with January approaching

It won't come as a surprise that Lawrence Shankland's future was another big talking point after the match. Naismith is fully expecting interest in January and the skipper himself is just trying to keep his nose to the grindstone amid the speculation.