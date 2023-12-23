Ross County v Hibs postponed as fans make Morecambe joke
The Global Energy Stadium has failed an inspection due to a waterlogged surface.
The scheduled Scottish Premiership clash between Hibs and Ross County in Dingwall has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Following heavy rain throughout the night, and more forecast during today, Ross County and the SPFL called for a 10am pitch inspection at the Global Energy Stadium. The Staggies announced shortly after that the 3pm fixture has been called off.
Hibs had expected to play in front of a travelling away crowd of about 1,000 fans later today, and many have been left frustrated as they had already started their journey when the news was announced. Hibs have confirmed that the rescheduled date and time for the clash will be announced in due course.
Ross County manager Derek Adams recently let rip on the standard of Scottish football following his side's 1-0 loss to Dundee after a stoppage time goal. The 48-year-old left his role with Morecambe last month to return to Ross County and claimed in his post-match rant that the standard of the League Two side was 'miles better' than his current team.
"That’s saying something. We had the bottom team budget in League Two and were 100 times better than this," the furious Adams told the BBC.
Following the news of the postponed match this afternoon, fans and professionals alike have taken the opportunity to joke about Adams' comments.
"Weather in Morecambe is 100 times better than this," presenter Gordon Duncan wrote on Twitter.
"Morecambe's pitch is 100 times better," a Shrimps fan posted.
Another added: "Typical Scottish football, eh. Morecambe wouldn't have let a silly little thing like a waterlogged pitch stop them from playing, even if the players were up to their necks in water. They'd have just brought the subs on right away. Nuclear powered Royal Navy ones wi' torpedoes..."
"That damn awful rain. Wouldn't have gotten this down at Morecambe, which would've been 100 times better," joked a fourth.
With the match against Ross County now off, Hibs are not back in action until after Christmas Day. Their highly anticipated clash with Hearts is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27th at Easter Road. In the run-up to the derby, the Jambos will face St Mirren later this afternoon as they look to build on their surprise victory over Celtic last time out.