Steve Naismith was more than happy to take three points at Tynecastle after today's 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Hearts boss Steven Naismith says he was 'really pleased' with every aspect of his side's performance in their 2-0 win over St Mirren at Tynecastle.

However, despite sending the supporters home with an early Christmas present, the manager was still critical of certain areas where he still believes there is room for improvement. Lawrence Shankland scored twice including a super second and a clean sheet only added to the delight for the Jambos.

Speaking after the match, Naismith said: "I think after games you go through each part. The result, good. Two goals, good. Clean sheet, good. So it's really pleasing against a team who have been really good this season. They're probably the best organised team in this league and I think they got the better of us in the first half on that front.

"We never managed to break their press well enough in the first half, that's probably for me and the coaches to take on the chin. The moments in the first half where we did we created opportunities and the first goal comes from a corner that comes from a good bit of play. We didn't do it enough and that's probably the way we were set up. The game develops, it opens up after the first goal as most games at Tynecastle are going to be like. The first goal is pivotal, it opens up the game and we get more chances and it becomes more comfortable. We didn't have too much to really fear in terms of chances which was pleasing."

"St Mirren are really good and well organised, it's really important to break their press and if you do n't break the press they control the game and it's a bit stop-start and can be difficult. We wanted to get a few players that are good in one v one situation on the pitch. It was a game that was going to take time, the first half moments where we did well we did do well and then we got the goal from it which helped. Then the game opens up and we probably could get more chances. When the game is two and it's stretched we could have made it three or four."

Meanwhile, St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson didn't shy away from admitting Hearts were well worth the victory and that his side left with what they should have. The Saints competed well at times but overall it was comfortable for the hosts.

He said: "We got what we deserved. We pressed well in the first half, won the ball back on numerous occasions and they didn’t have a shot on target other than the goal.