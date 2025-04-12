Edinburgh Retro: 29 great pictures of Easter in the Capital through the years, from giant eggs to passion plays

By Ian Swanson
Published 12th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

It’s nearly Easter. The schools are on holiday, the sun has been shining and spring is in the air.

The shops are full of Easter eggs and many will be looking forward to a break at least for the weekend.

Here are some pictures selected from the Evening News archive of Easters in Edinburgh through the years - including giant Easter eggs, plenty of Easter bonnets, passion plays, a new-born chick - and a blizzard.

Scroll through and get a flavour of the season from the 1960s right up to recent times.

Youngsters Stephen Brydon and Russell Tait rolling eggs at Easter time in April 1969.

1. Rolling Easter Eggs

Youngsters Stephen Brydon and Russell Tait rolling eggs at Easter time in April 1969. | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell

Sally Hunter tries on Easter bonnets in Edward French's millinery salon in Edinburgh, April 1960

2. Trying on Easter bonnets

Sally Hunter tries on Easter bonnets in Edward French's millinery salon in Edinburgh, April 1960 | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

A giant Easter egg is presented by RS McColls to children at the Princess Margaret Rose hospital, Edinburgh, April 1963.

3. Giant Easter Egg

A giant Easter egg is presented by RS McColls to children at the Princess Margaret Rose hospital, Edinburgh, April 1963. | TSPL

People standing at a bus-stop were eager to get out of the snow during an Easter blizzard in Edinburgh, April 1963

4. Easter blizzard

People standing at a bus-stop were eager to get out of the snow during an Easter blizzard in Edinburgh, April 1963 | TSPL

