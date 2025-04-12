The shops are full of Easter eggs and many will be looking forward to a break at least for the weekend.

Here are some pictures selected from the Evening News archive of Easters in Edinburgh through the years - including giant Easter eggs, plenty of Easter bonnets, passion plays, a new-born chick - and a blizzard.

Scroll through and get a flavour of the season from the 1960s right up to recent times.

1 . Rolling Easter Eggs Youngsters Stephen Brydon and Russell Tait rolling eggs at Easter time in April 1969. | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell

2 . Trying on Easter bonnets Sally Hunter tries on Easter bonnets in Edward French's millinery salon in Edinburgh, April 1960 | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

3 . Giant Easter Egg A giant Easter egg is presented by RS McColls to children at the Princess Margaret Rose hospital, Edinburgh, April 1963. | TSPL

4 . Easter blizzard People standing at a bus-stop were eager to get out of the snow during an Easter blizzard in Edinburgh, April 1963 | TSPL