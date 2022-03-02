It’s thought that Scotland’s first ever pint may have been poured in the Capital, with the 12th century monks of Holyrood Abbey producing ale from the clear spring water that still flows from St Margaret’s Well today.

And it was the process of creating beer that in part led to Edinburgh’s ‘Auld Reekie’ nickname, due to the smoke produced by coal and wood burning furnaces and boilers.

By the start of the 20th century the city had a remarkable 35 breweries and was one of the most important centres of beer making in the UK.

These days there are fewer, with the best known surviving name being the Caledonian Brewery in Slateford.

But smaller breweries have started popping up in recent years creating boutique beers, from the Campervan Brewery in the north of the city to Barney’s Bee r in the south.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s the industry was thriving, as these 28 pictures show.

1. Cheers Soldiers from the 1st Battalion Royal Scots visit Murrays Breweries Craigmillar Edinburgh after a 140 mile 'show the flag' march through the Lothians and Peebleshire in June 1960. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. A quick jab Influenza injections given to workers at Lorimer and Clarks Brewery, in Slateford Road, in October 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. On the road A William Younger Beer tanker leaves the Holyrood depot bound for a brewery fair in September 1958. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Where there's smoke... A fire at the Scottish Brewery Ltd in Holyrood Road in July 1962. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales