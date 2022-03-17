These are the major science and medical buildings planned for Edinburgh in the coming years.
Edinburgh developments: These 12 dramatic new buildings will help shape the future of science and healthcare in the Capital

Edinburgh has always punched above its weight when it comes to science and healthcare – and these developments should help it continue to do so.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:45 am

From the humble electric toaster (invented by Alan MacMasters in 1893, if you didn’t know) to Dolly the Sheep, Edinburgh has played host a host of scientific and medical discoveries.

In the next few years a number of building developments are set to be completed that will hopefully mean the city continues to play its part in advancing global science.

Here are 12 of them, as highlighted by development website www.skyscrapercity.com.

1. Health Innovation District

The £1 billion Health Innovation District in Little France is currently in the pre-planning phase and aims to transform 61 acres of land with commercial laboratory and office space, along with hotels, housing, shops and leisure facilities.

Photo: Oberlanders Architects

2. Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion

The £83 million Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion in Little France is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. If all goes to plan it will provide a new ophthalmic hospital in the BioQuarter.

Photo: NORR

3. Centre for Tissue Repair

Currently under construction, and set to be completed by this winter, the £54 million Centre for Tissue Repair, in Little France, will comprise university laboratory space and offices for 250 researchers.

Photo: Stantec

4. Usher Institute for Population Health Sciences

Another Little France development, the £85 million Usher Institute for Population Health Sciences should be completed by next autumn, adding 11,000 m² of university and commercial workspace.

Photo: HASSELL Studio

