From the humble electric toaster (invented by Alan MacMasters in 1893, if you didn’t know) to Dolly the Sheep, Edinburgh has played host a host of scientific and medical discoveries.

In the next few years a number of building developments are set to be completed that will hopefully mean the city continues to play its part in advancing global science.

Here are 12 of them, as highlighted by development website www.skyscrapercity.com.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Health Innovation District The £1 billion Health Innovation District in Little France is currently in the pre-planning phase and aims to transform 61 acres of land with commercial laboratory and office space, along with hotels, housing, shops and leisure facilities. Photo: Oberlanders Architects Photo Sales

2. Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion The £83 million Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion in Little France is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. If all goes to plan it will provide a new ophthalmic hospital in the BioQuarter. Photo: NORR Photo Sales

3. Centre for Tissue Repair Currently under construction, and set to be completed by this winter, the £54 million Centre for Tissue Repair, in Little France, will comprise university laboratory space and offices for 250 researchers. Photo: Stantec Photo Sales

4. Usher Institute for Population Health Sciences Another Little France development, the £85 million Usher Institute for Population Health Sciences should be completed by next autumn, adding 11,000 m² of university and commercial workspace. Photo: HASSELL Studio Photo Sales