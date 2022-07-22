Can you believe the Edinburgh Zoo was officially opened 119 years ago today?

With pandas, giraffes and the famous penguin parade, Edinburgh Zoo has long been one of Edinburgh most famous attractions, with locals and tourists from all over the world flocking to see the world famous zoo.

Modelled on Hamburg’s Tierpark Hagenbeck Zoo in Germany, it has housed some of the world’s most loved animals over its history, with three king penguins arriving in 1914, supplied by the Christian Salvesen whaling expedition which docked in Leith.

In more recent times, it has grown to a family of sloths, five male Baringo giraffes, a baby red panda and three endangered Przewalski's horses – all of which have proven huge pulls to visitors.

And on today, its 119 year anniversary, there’s no better way to look over the history of the Edinburgh Zoo than the following 12 photos of it throughout its history.

1. On a walk Dumbo, the zoo's baby elephant, enjoys a stroll with a few friends in August 1958. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Knighthood 'Nils Olav' the penguin receives his knighthood from the Nowegian King's Guard at the Edinburgh zoo, on August 15, 2008. A penguin called Nils waddled into the history books Friday when he was knighted by a visiting royal Norwegian regiment in Scotland. The king penguin -- full name Nils Olav -- became the first black-and-white pint-sized Norwegian Sir with wings after inspecting the Norwegian King's Guard, over for Edinburgh's annual Military Tattoo. Photo: ED JONES Photo Sales

3. Two's a pair A zoo worker holding a pair of leopard cubs at Edinburgh Zoo in June 1935. Photo: Fox Photos Photo Sales

4. A South American Boa Constrictor Snake Edinburgh Zoo Director Donald Bowles shows South American Boa Constrictor Snake to visitors. Photo: ANL/Shutterstock Photo Sales