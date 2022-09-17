At 8pm on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson will lead the country in “moment of reflection” from St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Government has encouraged community groups, clubs and organisations to take part, while other Scots are expected to mark the moment at home.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will travel to London for the funeral to represent the people of Scotland.

Monday has been declared a bank holiday so all schools will be closed, but the Scottish Government has said essential health services and public transport should continue as normal.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

It was to the Palace of Holyroodhouse that the Queen’s coffin was brought after she died at Balmoral last week.

Members of the royal family stayed at the palace, at the foot of the Royal Mile, while ceremonial events took place in the city in the days following her death.

Council leader Cammy Day said the screening will provide an opportunity “for us all to come together and pay our final respects to the Queen”.

He added: “I can think of no more fitting venue for Monday’s screening – in the Queen’s own park on the doorstep of her beloved Palace of Holyroodhouse – and I hope people of all ages will take this opportunity to say their final farewell to Her Majesty.”

Speaking about plans to broadcast the funeral in Holyrood Park, Mr Day said: “We all share in the nation’s, and indeed the world’s, grief at the loss of our longest serving monarch.

“As Her Majesty’s funeral takes place in London, we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom.”

He added: “Here in Edinburgh, we can take immense pride in the role our city played in the ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing, and I want to thank the many council colleagues, partners and volunteers who each played such a big part in delivering them so gracefully and flawlessly.

“And to the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects.