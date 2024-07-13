But these pictures - which alternate images of key sites in the city in 2014 with the same spots today - show how much the Capital has changed in the past 10 years.
A decade might not seem very long, but looking at these pictures will feel like a glimpse back at recent history and bring back memories of how the city looked back in 2014.
1. Jenners, Princes Street, May 2014
Ten years ago, Jenners - Edinburgh's most famous department store - was still open and trading in Princes Street. It had been taken over by House of Fraser in 2005 and the building would be bought in 2017 by Anders Holch Povlsen. The store never reopened after the Covid lockdown. | Google Photo: Google
2. Jenners, Princes Street, July 202
Work is now under way to refurbish Jenners as a store but also a hotel, cafes and rooftop restaurant and bar. In January 2023, the interior of the building was damaged in a blaze which claimed the life of firefighter Barry Martin. | TSPL Photo: Ian Swanson
3. Leith Street July 2014
Here's Leith Street before the St James Quarter project got under way. The footbridge between the old St James Centre and the car park on the other side of the road is still in position. | Google Photo: Google
4. Leith Street, July 2024
Completion of the new St James Quarter gives Leith Street a new look, the footbridge has gone and the street has been redesigned with a segregated cycle lane. | TSPL Photo: Ian Swanson
