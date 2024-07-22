25 stunning photos of Edinburgh in 1970, 54 years ago - including dramatic bus crash

Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 1970 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital has changed in 54 years.

Nineteen-Seventy was certainly an eventful year in Scotland's capital city, as these photos show. It was the year that saw the Capital host the Commonwealth Games for the first time, and there were dramatic scenes as an Eastern Scottish bus crashed into the railings at the top of the Waverley Bridge, near the Waverley Market.

Scroll a look through or photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back in time – and please let us know your own memories of Edinburgh in 1970 before you go.

1 . 23 photos of Edinburgh in 1970 Scroll a look through or photo gallery for a trip back to Edinburgh in 1970. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Pre-wedding ordeal Joan Wilson is dressed up and tied to a lamppost on Portobello high street before she leaves to get married to Duncan McRae in August 1970. Photo: Stan Warburton Photo Sales

3 . Miners' parade Miners' parade and march along Princes Street to a rally at the Usher Hall in October 1970. Photo: Hamish Campbell Photo Sales

4 . Queues for C&A sales Shoppers queue outside C&A in Princes Street for the sales in December 1970 Photo: Bill Stout Photo Sales