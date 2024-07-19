25 mind-bending Edinburgh photos that show Scotland’s capital like you've never seen it before

By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:11 BST
You probaby won’t believe some of these pictures were taken in Edinburgh...

From lost landmarks to a former Northern Lighthouse Board ship in Leith that went on to become a multi-award-winning five-star hotel, we’ve dipped into the Evening News achives to find 25 pictures that show Scotland’s capital city in a different light.

Scroll through our gallery to see some amazing photos taken right here in Edinburgh.

A cyclist makes his way along the top of Salisbury Crags at sunset.

2. Salisbury Crags

A cyclist makes his way along the top of Salisbury Crags at sunset. Photo: Rob McDougall

Tourists look on as Hamish the hedgehog poses for the camera at the Mound, to protest against the resumption of killing of hedgehogs on the Uists and Benbecula.

3. The Mound

Tourists look on as Hamish the hedgehog poses for the camera at the Mound, to protest against the resumption of killing of hedgehogs on the Uists and Benbecula. Photo: TSPL

The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar.

4. Gilmerton Cove

The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar. Photo: Fiona Brims

