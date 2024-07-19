25 mind-bending Edinburgh photos that show Scotland’s capital like you've never seen it before

1. 25 incredible photos taken in Ed
Look through our gallery to see 25 amazing photos taken right here in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party
2. Salisbury Crags
A cyclist makes his way along the top of Salisbury Crags at sunset. Photo: Rob McDougall
3. The Mound
Tourists look on as Hamish the hedgehog poses for the camera at the Mound, to protest against the resumption of killing of hedgehogs on the Uists and Benbecula. Photo: TSPL
4. Gilmerton Cove
The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar. Photo: Fiona Brims
