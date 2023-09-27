Former lighthouse servicing ship berthed in Leith is named as Scotland’s best hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland's only luxury floating hotel has won a prestigious national award. Fingal, which is permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s Port of Leith, was crowned AA Hotel of the Year Scotland by the Automobile Association at a glittering awards ceremony in London on Monday night (September 25).

A former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender, Fingal was developed by the award-winning team at the Royal Yacht Britannia. Following a £5 million transformation in 2019, it is now a world-class foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance. It has even previously hosted late Queen Elizabeth II, who once stepped aboard for dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s AA Hospitality Awards were staged at JW Marriott Grosvenor House and were hosted by TV presenter and broadcaster Claudia Winkleman.

Fingal, a uxury floating hotel berthed in Edinburgh's historic Port of Leith, has been crowned Scotland's hotel of the year.

The AA Hospitality Awards span 15 categories, each curated and judged by AA inspectors to select the best hotels and restaurants across the UK.

The AA inspectors singled out Fingal for the top accolade and praised the exceptional quality of the ship’s stylish interior design, meticulous attention to detail, unique maritime heritage, outstanding customer service and fine dining experience.

Speakig about Fingal, an AA Inspector said: “Fingal was built on the Clyde and has a rich history of service as a support vessel for the Northern Lighthouse Board. Now permanently moored in Leith and owned by The Royal Britannia Trust, the ship was lovingly restored and converted into the luxury hotel it is today with this process being respectful to the history and service of this ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unique luxury bedrooms cater well for the needs of the modern guest. Award-winning food with fantastic surroundings from a professional and skilful team. Great hospitality is shown as well as warm and genuine customer care. This is a hotel experience unlike any other that Edinburgh can offer.”

Fingal’s hotel manager, Mari-Nel Scorer, said: “It’s with great pride that Fingal has been recognised by the AA as Scotland’s Hotel of the Year for our commitment to offering a world-class visitor experience to all our guests.

“This prestigious title is a real testament to the dedication and professionalism of our entire crew, who work tirelessly to ensure everything is shipshape.

“The inspectors paid particular attention to the exceptional quality of Fingal’s stylish interior design, our meticulous attention to detail, unique maritime heritage, outstanding customer service and fine dining experience in the ship’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad