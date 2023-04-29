News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh 2000s: 25 photos of the Capital in Y2K including when Harry Potter author JK Rowling got degree

Y2K. The Millennium. Hard to believe it was over two decades ago now… and yet it was.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Apr 2023, 02:12 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 02:38 BST

Tony Blair was PM, Eminem was the biggest pop star on the planet, and local author JK Rowling was releasing Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

We’ve dug deep into our photo archives to bring you 25 images of Auld Reekie as it ushered in a new year, a new decade, a 21st century – and a new Millennium.

A bright sunny day for shopping on 20 April 2000.

1. Shoppers on Princes Street

A bright sunny day for shopping on 20 April 2000. Photo: Sandy Young

The 'Reclaim the Streets' anti-capitalism demo hits Tollcross, 17 June 2000.

2. Anti-capitalism demo

The 'Reclaim the Streets' anti-capitalism demo hits Tollcross, 17 June 2000. Photo: PAMELA GRIGG

The foot of Leith Walk pictured on 29 June 2000 prior to the £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre.

3. Foot of the Walk

The foot of Leith Walk pictured on 29 June 2000 prior to the £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre. Photo: PAMELA GRIGG

Council workers on Princes Street faced a huge task following Edinburgh's Millennium Hogmanay street party.

4. The big clean up

Council workers on Princes Street faced a huge task following Edinburgh's Millennium Hogmanay street party. Photo: SANDY YOUNG

