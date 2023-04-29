Edinburgh 2000s: 25 photos of the Capital in Y2K including when Harry Potter author JK Rowling got degree
Y2K. The Millennium. Hard to believe it was over two decades ago now… and yet it was.
Tony Blair was PM, Eminem was the biggest pop star on the planet, and local author JK Rowling was releasing Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
We’ve dug deep into our photo archives to bring you 25 images of Auld Reekie as it ushered in a new year, a new decade, a 21st century – and a new Millennium.
Page 1 of 6