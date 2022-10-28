News you can trust since 1873
A Guy Fawkes effigy glows as the 2012 Meadowbank Fireworks Display wows the crowds in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Bonfire Night: 12 nostalgic pictures of Edinburgh from the 1950s, 1960s and noughties

Held annually on November 5, Bonfire Night has been a key date in the Scottish calendar for generations – and this year it’s back with a bang after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

This year, there will be many events taking place across the Capital to mark the event, also known as Guy Fawkes Night.

Edinburgh City Council has confirmed that they won’t be running any Bonfire Night events this year, but several communities are looking to run their own displays. So, fear not, we have details of exactly where you can see fireworks in Edinburgh. The whole shebang is laid out here.

We’ve had a dig through the archives to bring you 12 nostalgic memories of Bonfire Night in Edinburgh down the years.

1. Bonfire Night in Currie

Bonfire Night at George park in Currie, 2001. Kieran Davies, 7, and his sister Lauren, 5, play with sparklers.

Photo: Paul Parke

2. Bonfire Night in Broomhouse

Kids around the bonfire on the Broomhouse Estate in Edinburgh, 2003.

Photo: Picture by Stephen Mansfield

3. The Pleasance

Guy Fawkes Night - A Bonfire in the Pleasance, 1950s.

Photo: Ian Brand

4. Sisters on Bonfire Night

Edinburgh sisters Joan and Donna Pattie look forward to Bonfire Night 1967 with a box of Standard fireworks.

Photo: George Smith

