The Commonwealth Games came to the city in 1986, with the opening ceremony and athletics events held at Meadowbank Stadium. While locals took to the streets to protest against the controversial Poll Tax in 1989.
1. A bite to eat
People eating in the Food Court at Waverley Market shopping centre in Edinburgh, with the fountain in the centre, July 1988. Photo: Bill Newton
2. Princes Street traffic
Cars, buses, taxis make up the heavy traffic in Princes Street during the Edinburgh Festival 1987, long before cars were banned from the famous city centre street. Photo: Alex Brown
3. Festival Cavalcade
Crowds gathered in the rain outside resister House in Princes Street to watch the Evening news-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985. Photo: Joe Steele
4. Cabbage Patch Kids
Krisha Jacobs (2nd from right) is an American ambassador....at the age of ten. She visited the capital as part of a good-will tour organised by VOLUNTEER - The National Center, and American organisation who promote voluntary work. The trip was sponsored by the Cabbage Patch Kids and one of them, dressed in Scottish garb, accompanied Krisha on her journey to the Royal Hospital for Sick Kids on December 11 1985. Photo: GEORGE SMITH