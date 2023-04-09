4 . Cabbage Patch Kids

Krisha Jacobs (2nd from right) is an American ambassador....at the age of ten. She visited the capital as part of a good-will tour organised by VOLUNTEER - The National Center, and American organisation who promote voluntary work. The trip was sponsored by the Cabbage Patch Kids and one of them, dressed in Scottish garb, accompanied Krisha on her journey to the Royal Hospital for Sick Kids on December 11 1985. Photo: GEORGE SMITH