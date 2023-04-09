News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh in the 80s: 20 photos showing what life was like in Edinburgh from 1985-1989

Looking back at what Edinburgh people got up to in the second half of the 1980s

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

We’ve taken another look back in our archives to find out what people living in Edinburgh in the 1980s were doing with their time, looking specifically at the years from 1985-1989.

The Commonwealth Games came to the city in 1986, with the opening ceremony and athletics events held at Meadowbank Stadium. While locals took to the streets to protest against the controversial Poll Tax in 1989.

People eating in the Food Court at Waverley Market shopping centre in Edinburgh, with the fountain in the centre, July 1988.

1. A bite to eat

People eating in the Food Court at Waverley Market shopping centre in Edinburgh, with the fountain in the centre, July 1988. Photo: Bill Newton

Cars, buses, taxis make up the heavy traffic in Princes Street during the Edinburgh Festival 1987, long before cars were banned from the famous city centre street.

2. Princes Street traffic

Cars, buses, taxis make up the heavy traffic in Princes Street during the Edinburgh Festival 1987, long before cars were banned from the famous city centre street. Photo: Alex Brown

Crowds gathered in the rain outside resister House in Princes Street to watch the Evening news-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985.

3. Festival Cavalcade

Crowds gathered in the rain outside resister House in Princes Street to watch the Evening news-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985. Photo: Joe Steele

Krisha Jacobs (2nd from right) is an American ambassador....at the age of ten. She visited the capital as part of a good-will tour organised by VOLUNTEER - The National Center, and American organisation who promote voluntary work. The trip was sponsored by the Cabbage Patch Kids and one of them, dressed in Scottish garb, accompanied Krisha on her journey to the Royal Hospital for Sick Kids on December 11 1985.

4. Cabbage Patch Kids

Krisha Jacobs (2nd from right) is an American ambassador....at the age of ten. She visited the capital as part of a good-will tour organised by VOLUNTEER - The National Center, and American organisation who promote voluntary work. The trip was sponsored by the Cabbage Patch Kids and one of them, dressed in Scottish garb, accompanied Krisha on her journey to the Royal Hospital for Sick Kids on December 11 1985. Photo: GEORGE SMITH

