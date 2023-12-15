Edinburgh pubs: 11 nostalgic pictures of lost Edinburgh bars which are gone but not forgotten
Edinburgh, it has been said, boasts pubs per square mile than any other city in the whole of the UK – and who are we to argue?
From historic haunts to impossibly cool cocktail bars, locals and tourists are spoiled for choice when hitting the town for a night of fun in Scotland’s capital city.
But while some amazing new venues have opened up in recent years, many of the city's famous pubs of yesteryear are sadly no longer with us.
Here we take a look through our photo gallery to see some Edinburgh pubs that called last orders – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
