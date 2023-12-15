Edinburgh, it has been said, boasts pubs per square mile than any other city in the whole of the UK – and who are we to argue?

From historic haunts to impossibly cool cocktail bars, locals and tourists are spoiled for choice when hitting the town for a night of fun in Scotland’s capital city.

But while some amazing new venues have opened up in recent years, many of the city's famous pubs of yesteryear are sadly no longer with us.

Here we take a look through our photo gallery to see some Edinburgh pubs that called last orders – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

1 . Collage Maker-31-Oct-2022-05.15-PM.jpg Exterior of The Highwayman lounge bar at St Andrew Square bus station, January 1978. Picture: TSPL Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Rutherford's Bar This establishment on Drummond Street was once frequented by the likes of Robert Louis Stevenson. These days, the building houses a restaurant called Hispaniola, run by the Ciao Roma Group. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

3 . The White Cockade This pub on Rose Street was a homage to the Jacobite ribbons of the same name, worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie and his cohorts in the run up to the '45. The odd Lochaber axe and Jacobite shield could be seen inside. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

4 . The Cas Rock Pub The Cas Rock was a pub and live music venue devoted to punk, rock, metal and indie. It was replaced in 2000 by El Barrio. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales