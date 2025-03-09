Edinburgh Retro: 15 great pictures of city traffic in the 2000s including tram works and parking at the Meadows

By Ian Swanson
Published 9th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh’s roads and traffic issues are rarely out of the headlines.

But here’s a look back to what it was like two decades ago. This selection of pictures from the Evening News archive includes flooding, traffic jams, tram works and a sit-down protest in Princes Street.

Scroll through and get a flavour of the city’s roads and traffic back in the 2000s.

Traffic had to cope with flooded roads in Murrayfield after Edinburgh was hit by a torrential downpour in July 2000.

1. Flooded roads in Murrayfield

Traffic had to cope with flooded roads in Murrayfield after Edinburgh was hit by a torrential downpour in July 2000. | TSPL Photo: Jon Savage

Photo Sales
The junction of North Bridge and the High Street in Edinburgh in May 2001, when traffic was disrupted as work was carried to replace the tarmac with traditional cobbles.

2. Putting the cobbles back

The junction of North Bridge and the High Street in Edinburgh in May 2001, when traffic was disrupted as work was carried to replace the tarmac with traditional cobbles. | Evening News Photo: Andrew Stuart

Photo Sales
Police stop motorists from driving along the Cowgate between the George IV and South Bridges, Edinburgh, in July 2001. The city council had introduced a ban on traffic there between 10pm and 5am amid fears that pedestrians may be hit as they spilled off the congested pavement.

3. Traffic ban in Cowgate

Police stop motorists from driving along the Cowgate between the George IV and South Bridges, Edinburgh, in July 2001. The city council had introduced a ban on traffic there between 10pm and 5am amid fears that pedestrians may be hit as they spilled off the congested pavement. | TSPL Photo: Andrew Stuart

Photo Sales
Rush-hour traffic makes its way east along London Road, Edinburgh, on March 6, 2002. Traffic was reported as heavier than usual, due to a 24 hour rail strike by ScotRail drivers.

4. Rail strike increases traffic

Rush-hour traffic makes its way east along London Road, Edinburgh, on March 6, 2002. Traffic was reported as heavier than usual, due to a 24 hour rail strike by ScotRail drivers. | TSPL Photo: Andrew Stuart

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaMemoriesTraffic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice