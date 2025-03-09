1. Flooded roads in Murrayfield
Traffic had to cope with flooded roads in Murrayfield after Edinburgh was hit by a torrential downpour in July 2000. | TSPL Photo: Jon Savage
2. Putting the cobbles back
The junction of North Bridge and the High Street in Edinburgh in May 2001, when traffic was disrupted as work was carried to replace the tarmac with traditional cobbles. | Evening News Photo: Andrew Stuart
3. Traffic ban in Cowgate
Police stop motorists from driving along the Cowgate between the George IV and South Bridges, Edinburgh, in July 2001. The city council had introduced a ban on traffic there between 10pm and 5am amid fears that pedestrians may be hit as they spilled off the congested pavement. | TSPL Photo: Andrew Stuart
4. Rail strike increases traffic
Rush-hour traffic makes its way east along London Road, Edinburgh, on March 6, 2002. Traffic was reported as heavier than usual, due to a 24 hour rail strike by ScotRail drivers. | TSPL Photo: Andrew Stuart
