Edinburgh Retro: 25 amazing pictures of the Capital's roads and traffic in the 1990s

By Ian Swanson
Published 11th Aug 2024, 04:03 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 04:45 GMT

What a difference 30 years makes.

Some of the scenes captured in this selection of pictures from the Evening News Archives are familiar enough - queuing traffic, congestion and busy roads - though some of the streets have changed a bit and so have the cars.

But some of the pictures are a reminder of things which have faded in the memory - like cars on Princes Street, the toll booths at the Forth Road Bridge and rubber ridges to keep traffic out of pedestrianised areas on the Royal Mile.

Scroll through the pictures and get a glimpse of the way things were on the roads in and around Edinburgh back in the 1990s.

Cars and buses form a traffic jam at Tollcross in Edinburgh, March 1992

1. Traffic jam at Tollcross

Cars and buses form a traffic jam at Tollcross in Edinburgh, March 1992 | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

Traffic on the Edinburgh City Bypass (A720) at its official opening in March 1990.

2. Opening of Edinburgh City Bypass

Traffic on the Edinburgh City Bypass (A720) at its official opening in March 1990. | TSPL Photo: Alan Macdonald

Cars and buses in a traffic jam on Edinburgh's Leith Walk after a heavy fall of snow in January 1993.

3. Snowy Leith Walk

Cars and buses in a traffic jam on Edinburgh's Leith Walk after a heavy fall of snow in January 1993. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

North-bound traffic jams on the South Queensferry approach to the Forth Road Bridge in April 1990.

4. Jams on Forth Road Bridge

North-bound traffic jams on the South Queensferry approach to the Forth Road Bridge in April 1990. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton

