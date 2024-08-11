Some of the scenes captured in this selection of pictures from the Evening News Archives are familiar enough - queuing traffic, congestion and busy roads - though some of the streets have changed a bit and so have the cars.

But some of the pictures are a reminder of things which have faded in the memory - like cars on Princes Street, the toll booths at the Forth Road Bridge and rubber ridges to keep traffic out of pedestrianised areas on the Royal Mile.

Scroll through the pictures and get a glimpse of the way things were on the roads in and around Edinburgh back in the 1990s.

1 . Traffic jam at Tollcross Cars and buses form a traffic jam at Tollcross in Edinburgh, March 1992 | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

2 . Opening of Edinburgh City Bypass Traffic on the Edinburgh City Bypass (A720) at its official opening in March 1990. | TSPL Photo: Alan Macdonald

3 . Snowy Leith Walk Cars and buses in a traffic jam on Edinburgh's Leith Walk after a heavy fall of snow in January 1993. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

4 . Jams on Forth Road Bridge North-bound traffic jams on the South Queensferry approach to the Forth Road Bridge in April 1990. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton