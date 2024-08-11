Some of the scenes captured in this selection of pictures from the Evening News Archives are familiar enough - queuing traffic, congestion and busy roads - though some of the streets have changed a bit and so have the cars.
But some of the pictures are a reminder of things which have faded in the memory - like cars on Princes Street, the toll booths at the Forth Road Bridge and rubber ridges to keep traffic out of pedestrianised areas on the Royal Mile.
Scroll through the pictures and get a glimpse of the way things were on the roads in and around Edinburgh back in the 1990s.
