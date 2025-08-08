The advent of the railways brought new opportunities to visit other places, be reunited with old friends, enjoy holidays and day trips. It encouraged tourism and boosted the economy.

Sadly in the 1960s there was a decline in the railways and many stations closed - a trend which has been partially reversed in recent years with the opening of new lines and stations.

Here are some evocative pictures selected from the Evening News archive which recall the past of the railways in an around the Capital.

The photos include shots of stations on Edinburgh’s South Suburban line as well as stops on the route from Edinburgh through the Borders.

The exhibition, "Scots on the Move: Railways and Tourism in Victorian Scotland" is free to visit in the Adam Dome at General Register House on Princes Street, opposite Waverley station. It runs until September 26 and is open from 9am until 4pm on weekdays, with late opening until 6:30pm on August 21.

1 . Kingsknowe railway station A diesel train at Kingsknowe railway station in March 1970. Photo: Stan Warburton

2 . Portobello railway station Portobello railway station in August 1964 Photo: Crauford Tait

3 . Borders railway line A disused overbridge on the Roslin to Glencorse route, part of the Borders railway line in November 1970. Photo: TSPL

4 . North Berwick railway station A diesel train stops at North Berwick railway station in November 1970. Photo: Jack Crombie