Edinburgh retro: 18 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1984 – including opening of Waverley Market shopping centre
Nineteen-Eighty Four – it wasn’t quite the nightmare vision of a dystopian future dreamt up by writer George Orwell. But still, bang in the middle of the Thatcher era, and during a time of economic upheaval, not everything was rosy in Edinburgh.
On a brighter note, the city welcomed a shiny new shopping centre in the form of Waverley Market, and Mikhail Gorbachev visited Auld Reekie in his role of Chairman for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Soviet Union.
Take a look through our photo gallery for 18 memories of Edinburgh in 1984 – and before you go, let us know your own recollections in the comments section.
