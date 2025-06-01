Edinburgh Retro: 29 fascinating pictures of people at work in the early 1990s: from tattooing to track-laying

By Ian Swanson
Published 1st Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Whether it was rescuing a car from the canal or crafting a presentation casket for Sean Connery, it was all in a day’s work for somebody.

This selection of pictures taken from the Evening News archive illustrates the incredible variety of jobs people do - from street sweeping to ceiling restoration, firefighting to foot massage and coal mining to crisp making.

Scroll through the old photos and get a glimpse of what working life was like three decades ago.

Luciano Dovesi works on the restoration of the Pained Gallery in Pinkie House, one of Loretto school's boarding houses in Musselburgh, September 1990.

1. Ceiling restoration

Luciano Dovesi works on the restoration of the Pained Gallery in Pinkie House, one of Loretto school's boarding houses in Musselburgh, September 1990. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie

Photo Sales
Ian Grant, the Scottish Tourist Board's new chairman, does a spot of advertising on his first day at work in March 1990.

2. Tourist chief

Ian Grant, the Scottish Tourist Board's new chairman, does a spot of advertising on his first day at work in March 1990. | TSPL Photo: Aland Macdonald

Photo Sales
A street sweeper carries on working as a heavy fog descends on Edinburgh in March 1991

3. Street sweeper

A street sweeper carries on working as a heavy fog descends on Edinburgh in March 1991 | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Stan Smith, engraver at Edinburgh jewellers Hamilton & Inches, in April 1991, working on a walnut and silver casket to be presented to Sean Connery at the Freedom of the City ceremony later that year.

4. Casket for Sean Connery

Stan Smith, engraver at Edinburgh jewellers Hamilton & Inches, in April 1991, working on a walnut and silver casket to be presented to Sean Connery at the Freedom of the City ceremony later that year. | TSPL Photo: Bill Henry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesheritageEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice