1. Ceiling restoration
Luciano Dovesi works on the restoration of the Pained Gallery in Pinkie House, one of Loretto school's boarding houses in Musselburgh, September 1990. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie
2. Tourist chief
Ian Grant, the Scottish Tourist Board's new chairman, does a spot of advertising on his first day at work in March 1990. | TSPL Photo: Aland Macdonald
3. Street sweeper
A street sweeper carries on working as a heavy fog descends on Edinburgh in March 1991 | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell
4. Casket for Sean Connery
Stan Smith, engraver at Edinburgh jewellers Hamilton & Inches, in April 1991, working on a walnut and silver casket to be presented to Sean Connery at the Freedom of the City ceremony later that year. | TSPL Photo: Bill Henry
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.