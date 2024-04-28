Edinburgh city centre, it's fair to say, has witnessed its fair share of change in the name of progress down the decades.

Not everyone likes change, or agrees with it, but despite there being lot of it, Auld Reekie remains one of the most beautiful cities anywhere in the world.

From trams and parades to shopping centres and department stores, take a look through our picture gallery to see how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the years. And let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.

1 . Hepworths, Princes Street 1976 Four teenagers stripped to the waist and in bare feet crossing Princes Street Edinburgh during the long hot summer of 1976. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Waterloo Place and the GPO building 1943 Waterloo Place and the GPO building from Register House at the East End of Princes Street shows how people of Edinburgh used all methods of transport - trams, buses, cars, horse and cart and bicycles in 1943. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3 . Leith Walk 1977 Aerial of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, showing the old railway bridge (no longer there) and the foot of Leith Walk looking north to Princes Street in October 1977. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

4 . Aerial view of Edinburgh, showing Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street and Johnston Terrace Aerial view of Edinburgh, showing Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street and Johnston Terrace. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales