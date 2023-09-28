News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Edinburgh sayings: A to Z of Edinburgh slang words and phrases you will ‘ken’ if you're from here

Edinburgh has a language of all its own – or at least that’s how it must seem to outsiders.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In the city’s posher suburbs such as Morningside and Stockbridge, the natives pride themselves on their flawless diction and restrained vocabulary. But while the more refined areas of Edinburgh channel the spirit of Muriel Spark’s Miss Jean Brodie, it’s the likes of Leith and Dalry where you will hear the more interesting slang.

Leith, in particular, is a hotbed for hilarious words and phrases, with the work of locally-born Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh key in bringing the old port’s language to the fore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trainspotting was written almost entirely in Welsh’s Leith dialect, with some exciting and interesting turns of phrase used along the way.

Most Popular
Irvine Welsh's classic novel Trainspotting, which was later turned into a film, was almost entirely written in Edinburgh (or more accurately Leith) slangIrvine Welsh's classic novel Trainspotting, which was later turned into a film, was almost entirely written in Edinburgh (or more accurately Leith) slang
Irvine Welsh's classic novel Trainspotting, which was later turned into a film, was almost entirely written in Edinburgh (or more accurately Leith) slang

Many Edinburgh words have their origins in the Roma language, which was traditionally spoken by travelling people in southern Scotland. However, there are certain Edinburgh words and phrases you’re unlikely to hear elsewhere in Scotland.

Some are a little choice for these pages – to say the least – but we’ve compiled a few here for your amusement:

An Edinburgh glossary

Bampot - mad; idiot. Is often shortened to just ‘bam’.

Barry - fantastic or great

Bog - toilet

Bolt – go away, or get lost

Bunker - worktop, kitchen counter

Cheesin: happy

Chore: To steal something

Chum - join on a journey (Chumming a friend doon the road)

Deek - look at

Dinnae - don’t

Embra - Edinburgh

Feart - afraid of

Foostie - stale

Gadgie: usually used to describe a man or boy who engages in loutish behaviour.

Hud-oan - wait, as in wait for me

Haud yer weesht - be quiet

Ken - Know. ('I ken what you mean')

Nash: Hurry up

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Radge - crazy or uncontrollable (A person can either be a radge, ‘go radge’, or do something radge)

Reekin’ - drunk

Steamin’ - see above

Scoobied - clueless (Scooby Doo is rhyming slang for clue)

Shan - a shame, or disappointing (A bad day at work could be ‘well shan’). Can also mean unkind (‘that was shan saying that to him’)

Related topics:EdinburghIrvine WelshMorningsideScotland