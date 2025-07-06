The Scottish capital was a very different place when Danny Boyle’s big screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Edinburgh-set novel Trainspotting hit cinemas in February 1996.

For one thing, our world-famous Hogmanay street party was free, while Fibber Magees, winner of the Evening News ‘Pub of the Year’ award in ‘96, was still pouring pints.

Fibber Magees pub Fibber Magees won the Evening News Pub of the year in 1996. Bar person Katherline Guthrie is pictured pulling a pint.

Traffic chaos in Edinburgh Heavy traffic and diversions were not a new thing in Edinburgh in 1996.

Bus smash at Russell Street Bus smash at Russell Street, Edinburgh.A SMT double decker with Hearts fans on board crashed into the low railway bridge. Photo taken on 16/3/96.