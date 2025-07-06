We can't believe these 26 incredible old photos of Edinburgh in 1996 were taken nearly 30 years ago

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Published 6th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
A lot happened in Edinburgh in 1996 and we’re taking a look back to see how much the city has changed in 29 years.

The Scottish capital was a very different place when Danny Boyle’s big screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Edinburgh-set novel Trainspotting hit cinemas in February 1996.

For one thing, our world-famous Hogmanay street party was free, while Fibber Magees, winner of the Evening News ‘Pub of the Year’ award in ‘96, was still pouring pints.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1996 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Fibber Magees won the Evening News Pub of the year in 1996. Bar person Katherline Guthrie is pictured pulling a pint.

1. Fibber Magees pub

Fibber Magees won the Evening News Pub of the year in 1996. Bar person Katherline Guthrie is pictured pulling a pint. Photo: JULIE BULL

Heavy traffic and diversions were not a new thing in Edinburgh in 1996.

2. Traffic chaos in Edinburgh

Heavy traffic and diversions were not a new thing in Edinburgh in 1996. Photo: UNKNOWN

Bus smash at Russell Street, Edinburgh.A SMT double decker with Hearts fans on board crashed into the low railway bridge. Photo taken on 16/3/96.

3. Bus smash at Russell Street

Bus smash at Russell Street, Edinburgh.A SMT double decker with Hearts fans on board crashed into the low railway bridge. Photo taken on 16/3/96. Photo: BILL HENRY

Big crowds turned out to see the 1996 Festival Cavalcade.

4. Festival Cavalcade

Big crowds turned out to see the 1996 Festival Cavalcade. Photo: DENIS STRAUGHAN

