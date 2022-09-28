Strictly season has officially begun as viewers look ahead to the second live show of the BBC’s ballroom dancing competition.

The first episode saw the cast of exciting celebrities, as well as their official partners , dazzle viewers with jaw-dropping routines .

It was a closely-contested affair as two couples finished in joint-first place.

Coronation Street’s Will Mellor and Nancy Zu, who performed the Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca last week, topped with 34 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal followed suit with a table-topping performance of the Foxtrot to Islands in the Stream.

What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show? Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on the Saturday, October 1 episode.

What songs and routines are the couples going to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 15 couples will be performing in week two:

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

Routine: Charleston

Song: Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine

Fleur East and Vitto Copolla

Advertisement Hide Ad

Routine: Viennese Waltz

Song: Glimpse of Us by Joji

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Routine: Jive

Song: Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Routine: Quickstep

Song: Love On Step by Beyonce

Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Routine: Waltz

Song: Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley

James Bye and Amy Dowden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Routine: Tango

Song: Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

Routine: Salsa

Song: Never Too Much by Luther Vandeross

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Routine: Tango

Song: Rumour Has It by Adele

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Routine: Jive

Song: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Routine: Quickstep

Song: Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Routine: Charleston

Song: My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Advertisement Hide Ad

Routine: Samba

Song: Night Fever by the Bee Gees

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Routine: Viennese Waltz

Song: Runaway by The Corrs

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Routine: Paso Doble

Song: Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

The second live show will air on BBC One on Saturday, October 1, from 6.45pm until 9pm.