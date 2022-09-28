News you can trust since 1873
BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2022: songs and routines to be performed on week two - including Beyonce & Joji

Details of songs and performances announced ahead of this weekend’s second live show of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

By Ethan Evans
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:55 am

Strictly season has officially begun as viewers look ahead to the second live show of the BBC’s ballroom dancing competition.

The first episode saw the cast of exciting celebrities, as well as their official partners, dazzle viewers with jaw-dropping routines.

It was a closely-contested affair as two couples finished in joint-first place.

Coronation Street’s Will Mellor and Nancy Zu, who performed the Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca last week, topped with 34 points.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal followed suit with a table-topping performance of the Foxtrot to Islands in the Stream.

What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show? Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on the Saturday, October 1 episode.

What songs and routines are the couples going to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 15 couples will be performing in week two:

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

  • Routine: Charleston
  • Song: Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine

Fleur East and Vitto Copolla

  • Routine: Viennese Waltz
  • Song: Glimpse of Us by Joji

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

  • Routine: Jive
  • Song: Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

  • Routine: Quickstep
  • Song: Love On Step by Beyonce

Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin

  • Routine: Waltz
  • Song: Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley

James Bye and Amy Dowden

  • Routine: Tango
  • Song: Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

  • Routine: Cha Cha Cha
  • Song: Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

  • Routine: Salsa
  • Song: Never Too Much by Luther Vandeross

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

  • Routine: Tango
  • Song: Rumour Has It by Adele

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

  • Routine: Jive
  • Song: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

  • Routine: Quickstep
  • Song: Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

  • Routine: Charleston
  • Song: My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

  • Routine: Samba
  • Song: Night Fever by the Bee Gees

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

  • Routine: Viennese Waltz
  • Song: Runaway by The Corrs

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

  • Routine: Paso Doble
  • Song: Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

The second live show will air on BBC One on Saturday, October 1, from 6.45pm until 9pm.

To catch-up on previous episodes or series, you can watch on demand via BBC iPlayer.

