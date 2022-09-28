BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2022: songs and routines to be performed on week two - including Beyonce & Joji
Details of songs and performances announced ahead of this weekend’s second live show of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
Strictly season has officially begun as viewers look ahead to the second live show of the BBC’s ballroom dancing competition.
The first episode saw the cast of exciting celebrities, as well as their official partners, dazzle viewers with jaw-dropping routines.
It was a closely-contested affair as two couples finished in joint-first place.
Coronation Street’s Will Mellor and Nancy Zu, who performed the Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca last week, topped with 34 points.
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal followed suit with a table-topping performance of the Foxtrot to Islands in the Stream.
What will be the breakout routine for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show? Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on the Saturday, October 1 episode.
What songs and routines are the couples going to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?
The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 15 couples will be performing in week two:
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington
- Routine: Charleston
- Song: Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine
Fleur East and Vitto Copolla
- Routine: Viennese Waltz
- Song: Glimpse of Us by Joji
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell
- Routine: Jive
- Song: Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu
- Routine: Quickstep
- Song: Love On Step by Beyonce
Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin
- Routine: Waltz
- Song: Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley
James Bye and Amy Dowden
- Routine: Tango
- Song: Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu
- Routine: Salsa
- Song: Never Too Much by Luther Vandeross
Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer
- Routine: Tango
- Song: Rumour Has It by Adele
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal
- Routine: Jive
- Song: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice
- Routine: Quickstep
- Song: Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow
Tony Adams and Katya Jones
- Routine: Charleston
- Song: My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen
Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova
- Routine: Samba
- Song: Night Fever by the Bee Gees
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima
- Routine: Viennese Waltz
- Song: Runaway by The Corrs
Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe
- Routine: Paso Doble
- Song: Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing this weekend
The second live show will air on BBC One on Saturday, October 1, from 6.45pm until 9pm.
To catch-up on previous episodes or series, you can watch on demand via BBC iPlayer.