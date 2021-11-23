Edinburgh Ice Rink: Location of Edinburgh's Christmas Ice Rink, how much tickets cost and opening times (Image credit: Edinburgh's Christmas/Getty Images via Canva Pro)

Edinburgh’s Christmas ice rink has returned to the City Centre in a new location for 2021 – moving from its previous home in St Andrews Square in 2018 to a more central location closer to the Edinburgh Christmas Market on George Street.

This year’s ice rink will be sponsored by Lidl, with the ice rink known as ‘Lidl on Ice’ taking over a large portion of George Street between Charlotte Square and Castle Street as a long and winding arena for skaters to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh's Christmas Ice Rink has now opened on the west end of George Street in the heart of the Capital (Image credit: Edinburgh's Christmas)

Here’s everything you need to know about booking tickets for Edinburgh’s ice rink, how much it costs and how long it will be open on George Street.

Edinburgh’s Christmas ice rink opening times

The Edinburgh’s Christmas ice rink is currently open on Monday to Friday from 12.30pm to 9.15pm, with skate slot times extended on weekends from 10.15am to 9.15pm.

For the week beginning Monday 20 December, skaters will be able to book slots from 10.15am to 9.15pm.

Skating slot times are also reduced on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, with the last skating slot available at 7pm.

Children’s skating sessions are on offer at the Edinburgh ice rink, let kids skate along to festive tunes with their families.

These will take place at 12.30pm, 1.15pm and 2pm every weekend – and at 10.15am, 11am and 11am from 20-23 December.

How much are Edinburgh’s Christmas ice rink tickets?

For standard hours, family tickets for four people with a maximum of two adults are priced at £24, with full price adult tickets at £9.50 each and concessions for £6.

But during peak and super peak times, such as on weekends and Friday nights, ticket prices for Edinburgh’s ice rink increase.

For peak hours, such as Saturday and Sunday mornings and afternoons in November and most of December, family tickets cost £30, full price tickets cost £13 and concessions cost £7.50.

During super peak hours, however, family ticket prices increase to £36, full price adult tickets rise to £14 and concession tickets cost £9.

Super peak hours apply from 12.30pm slots onwards every day in the week beginning 20th December, with slots on Saturday 18 December and Sunday 19 December also only available for super peak fares.

Peak prices will apply for all slots from Monday 27 September to Friday 31 December, but will fall back down to standard fares from 1 January 2022 onwards.

Edinburgh locals with an EH postcode will also be able to get a 20% discount on ice rink tickets.

How long will the Edinburgh ice rink be up for?

Edinburgh’s Christmas ice rink will remain in place on the west end of George Street until 4 January 2022 along with the many other attractions at Edinburgh’s Christmas 2021 – including Santa’s Grotto, the Christmas Tree Maze and more.

To book ice skating tickets and find out more, visit the Edinburgh’s Christmas official website.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.