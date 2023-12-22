The home on Restalrig Avenue has become known for its incredible Christmas decorations

For the last 18 years, an Edinburgh home in the north of the city has become known for its spectacular Christmas decorations.

Although several properties on Restalrig Avenue boast beautiful sparkling decorations outside their homes, there is one house in particular stands out. For nearly two decades, Murray Raeburn has decorated the front of his home with a dazzling Christmas display that features a group of snowmen, festive teddy bear, candy cane and even has Santa behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper.

Speaking to the Evening News, Murray said his Christmas display takes about a day to assemble but brings great delight to his wife, grandchildren and neighbours. He also added that ‘the electricity company love us at Christmas time.’

What started as smaller project nearly 20 years ago, the tradition of decorating their home became a permanent feature over time, first as a Christmas treat for Murray’s children and later for his three grandchildren. Murray said his neighbours also enjoy their annual display, with passers-by and children stopping to visit and say hello.

Murray said he used to locate the giant teddy bear on the roof, but that has become a little bit more difficult over the years, so it now joins the other festive characters in the garden. The Restalrig resident has also made good use of his daughter’s car, placing Santa behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper that’s also kitted out in fairy lights.