For 18 years a home on Restalrig Avenue has set the bar for Christmas decorations very high indeed

In the last month most of us have bought a Christmas tree for our front room, others maybe decided to go a bit further with some bunting or dangling fairy lights - but very few will have gone to the same effort as Murray Raeburn.

For the last 18 years, Murray’s Edinburgh home in the north of the city has become known for its spectacular Christmas decorations that includes traditional festive characters and also features some more unusual sights - like Santa driving a Mini Cooper.

After hearing about the spectacular decorations on Restalrig Avenue we decided to have a look for ourselves, and despite not knowing the exact address, Murray’s home wasn’t difficult to find.

Murray Raeburn's home on Restalrig Avenue has become known for its incredible Christmas decorations

The street is certainly one of the most festive in the capital, with several properties going the extra mile when it comes decorating their front gardens - but it is very tough to rival the winter wonderland at Murray’s residence.

“The electricity company love us at Christmas time” Murray said with a smile. At the far left corner of the front garden sits a giant gold bear holding a Christmas present. “I used to put him up on the roof, but I find that a bit hard now” Murray added. The sparkling bear has now joined a group of cheery snowman at the front of the house. The Restalrig resident has also made good use of his daughter’s car, placing Santa behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper that’s also kitted out in fairy lights.

Murray said his Christmas display takes about a day to assemble but brings great delight to his wife, grandchildren and neighbours. Although his annual decorations started as a smaller project nearly 20 years ago, the tradition of decorating his home became a permanent feature over time, first as a Christmas treat for Murray’s children and later for his three grandchildren. Murray said his neighbours also enjoy their annual display, with passers-by and children stopping to visit and say hello.

