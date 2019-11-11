Indian street food restaurant to open in Morningside
Morningside Road will soon be home to a new modern Indian street food restaurant.
Masti, on 86-88 Morningside Road has not yet announced a date for opening but teases that it is ‘coming soon’ to offer diners the chance to taste a flavour of India.
Masti, which is a Hindu word meaning fun, describes their chef as ‘the winner of many awards in India for his mouth-watering dishes.’
The Morningside premises was previously Indian restaurant, The Clay Oven.