Indian street food restaurant to open in Morningside

The restaurant have not yet announced their opening date (Pic: Masti Facebook)

Masti, on 86-88 Morningside Road has not yet announced a date for opening but teases that it is ‘coming soon’ to offer diners the chance to taste a flavour of India.

Masti, which is a Hindu word meaning fun, describes their chef as ‘the winner of many awards in India for his mouth-watering dishes.’

The Morningside premises was previously Indian restaurant, The Clay Oven.