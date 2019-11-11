Indian street food restaurant to open in Morningside

Morningside Road will soon be home to a new modern Indian street food restaurant.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Monday, 11th November 2019, 5:00 pm
The restaurant have not yet announced their opening date (Pic: Masti Facebook)

Masti, on 86-88 Morningside Road has not yet announced a date for opening but teases that it is ‘coming soon’ to offer diners the chance to taste a flavour of India.

Read More

Read More
New North Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant The Cove opens in Edinburgh

Masti, which is a Hindu word meaning fun, describes their chef as ‘the winner of many awards in India for his mouth-watering dishes.’

The Morningside premises was previously Indian restaurant, The Clay Oven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise