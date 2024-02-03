Edinburgh Airport: Jet2 cuts prices on hundreds of flights from Antalya to Lanzarote ahead of February break
Families can snap up last minute deals to Antalya, Paphos or Lanzarote
There is good news for Edinburgh families looking for a fun-packed February mid-term getaway after Jet2 announced a sale on last minute breaks to a range of exotic destinations.
Whether you want to bask in the warming winter rays of Lanzarote or enjoy a family trip filled with exciting activities in Antalya or Paphos this February, Jet2holidays is offering discounted last-minute breaks to some the most sought-after family friendly destinations.
With the recent addition of hundreds of thousands of Free Child Place holidays across the 2024 school holidays, families seeking to escape the chilly UK weather for cosier climates across Europe and the Mediterranean can now book with the budget airline to create lasting memories in the sunshine without breaking the bank.
Jet2’s winter sale includes package holiday options that combine accommodation, VIP customer service, return transfers and a 22kg baggage allowance in one ATOL protected holiday.
With February half-term fast approaching and up to £240 off for families of four, plus Free Child Place Holidays, there’s never been a better time to treat the family to a last-minute getaway with Jet2holidays.
Here are some of the destinations on offer and for more information you can visit the Jet2holidays website.
Antalya, Turkey
Antalya’s stunning natural landscape and ancient ruins make the perfect playground for families to explore throughout the pleasant Winter season. Head down to Turkey’s finest beaches to marvel at the stunning coastline views. With an abundance of culture and cuisine to unpack, Antalya is ideal for families seeking both a relaxing and adventurous holiday.
Paphos, Cyprus
From March 2024 the whole family can kick back and relax in the laid-back resort of Paphos, located on the sunny south-west coast of Cyprus. Inviting tavernas line up along the picturesque harbour to offer a taste of authentic Mediterranean cuisine. With a choice of beaches, shopping malls, UNESCO-listed historical sites and a zoo, there are exciting activities to suit every itinerary.
Lanzarote, Canary islands
Sunshine-seeking families will adore the impressively warm winter weather in Lanzarote, making the Spanish island the ideal destination to escape to in February. Offering delightful beaches and awe-inspiring mountain views, Lanzarote presents incredible opportunities to create memories under the sun. With an array of vibrant resorts to choose from, you’ll be longing to return time after time.