Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is good news for Edinburgh families looking for a fun-packed February mid-term getaway after Jet2 announced a sale on last minute breaks to a range of exotic destinations.

Whether you want to bask in the warming winter rays of Lanzarote or enjoy a family trip filled with exciting activities in Antalya or Paphos this February, Jet2holidays is offering discounted last-minute breaks to some the most sought-after family friendly destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the recent addition of hundreds of thousands of Free Child Place holidays across the 2024 school holidays, families seeking to escape the chilly UK weather for cosier climates across Europe and the Mediterranean can now book with the budget airline to create lasting memories in the sunshine without breaking the bank.

Jet2’s winter sale includes package holiday options that combine accommodation, VIP customer service, return transfers and a 22kg baggage allowance in one ATOL protected holiday.

With February half-term fast approaching and up to £240 off for families of four, plus Free Child Place Holidays, there’s never been a better time to treat the family to a last-minute getaway with Jet2holidays.

Here are some of the destinations on offer and for more information you can visit the Jet2holidays website.

Antalya, Turkey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antalya’s stunning natural landscape and ancient ruins make the perfect playground for families to explore throughout the pleasant Winter season. Head down to Turkey’s finest beaches to marvel at the stunning coastline views. With an abundance of culture and cuisine to unpack, Antalya is ideal for families seeking both a relaxing and adventurous holiday.

Paphos, Cyprus

From March 2024 the whole family can kick back and relax in the laid-back resort of Paphos, located on the sunny south-west coast of Cyprus. Inviting tavernas line up along the picturesque harbour to offer a taste of authentic Mediterranean cuisine. With a choice of beaches, shopping malls, UNESCO-listed historical sites and a zoo, there are exciting activities to suit every itinerary.

Lanzarote, Canary islands