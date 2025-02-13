10 fun Edinburgh activities for families and kids during the school holidays

2 . Museum of Childhood

Where: Address: 42 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1TG. Visit the world’s first ever museum dedicated to the history of childhood. Amongst the displays you will find toys, games, clothes, books and dolls, dating from the 1800s to the present day. Explore a child’s life at home, at school and at play. See blasts from the past like Muffin the Mule, the first star of children's television and Radio Rex – a 1920s voice activated toy. Favourite toys which last the test of time are also on display including a Buzz Lightyear, the action figure from 2000 and a Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone from 1979. And don't miss the dressing-up area and tee-pee in the imaginary play area which offers families the chance to play together. Photo: Third Party