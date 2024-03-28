In 2023, Luca was the most popular baby boy name chosen by parents for their new arrivals in Scotland – but in Edinburgh another name took the top spot.
2. Leo
Leo took the top spot as the most popular baby name in Edinbugh. Stemming from the Latin word for lion, Leo was chosen 35 times by Edinburgh parents in 2023. Photo: Pixabay
3. Muhammad
In second place was Muhammad, which means “The Praiseworthy” in Arabic. The name was chosen 27 times last year by Edinburgh parents. Photo: Pixabay
4. Finn
Coming from the Irish Fionn, Finn was the anglicised name of a mythical Irish warrior and folklore hero. The name was chosen 25 times by Edinburgh parents in 2023, making it the third most popular name for baby boys. Photo: Pixabay
