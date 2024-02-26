Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teachers, parents and school children around the UK have revealed the names they most associate with being badly behaved, as well as those they consider to belong to well behaved boys and girls.

The survey, conducted by MyNameTags and CensusWide, asked 1500 people to look at common baby names and rank them from best to worst behaved.

And it’s bad news if your child is a Mia or a Jack, as they were perceived to be the UK’s naughtiest names. Kids named Isla and Arthur, on the other hand, were reckoned to be the best behaved.

In second place for naughtiness for boys is Harry, while Ella takes second spot among the girls.

Lars B. Andersen, managing director at My Nametags, said: “We know that there are strong stereotypes attached to names and that someone's first name can really paint a picture of what they are like. These beliefs can make the difficult task of naming a child even more challenging.”

List of the naughtiest names:

Naughtiest boys

1 – Jack

2 – Harry

3 – Charlie

4 – Oliver

5 – George

Naughtiest girls

1 – Mia

2 – Ella

3 – Isabella

4 – Amelia

5 – Sophia

The list of best behaved names:

Best behaved boys

1 – Arthur

2 – Noah

3 – Oscar

4 – Muhammad

5 – Leo

Best behaved girls

1 – Isla

2 – Ava

3 – Grace

4 – Olivia