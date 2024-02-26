News you can trust since 1873
Baby names: The naughtiest boy and girl names revealed by parents and teachers in Edinburgh and around UK

Find out if your child is likely to be on the naughty list, as the best and worst behaved names are revealed
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 26th Feb 2024, 17:37 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 17:43 GMT
Teachers, parents and school children around the UK have revealed the names they most associate with being badly behaved, as well as those they consider to belong to well behaved boys and girls.

The survey, conducted by MyNameTags and CensusWide, asked 1500 people to look at common baby names and rank them from best to worst behaved.

And it’s bad news if your child is a Mia or a Jack, as they were perceived to be the UK’s naughtiest names. Kids named Isla and Arthur, on the other hand, were reckoned to be the best behaved.

A new study has revealed the naughtiest children's names in the UK, as well as those belonging to the best-behaved kids.

In second place for naughtiness for boys is Harry, while Ella takes second spot among the girls.

Lars B. Andersen, managing director at My Nametags, said: “We know that there are strong stereotypes attached to names and that someone's first name can really paint a picture of what they are like. These beliefs can make the difficult task of naming a child even more challenging.”

List of the naughtiest names:

Naughtiest boys

1 – Jack

2 – Harry

3 – Charlie

4 – Oliver

5 – George

Naughtiest girls

1 – Mia

2 – Ella

3 – Isabella

4 – Amelia

5 – Sophia

The list of best behaved names:

Best behaved boys

1 – Arthur

2 – Noah

3 – Oscar

4 – Muhammad

5 – Leo

Best behaved girls

1 – Isla

2 – Ava

3 – Grace

4 – Olivia

5 – Emily

